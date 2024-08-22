Tripura: At least 10 killed after heavy rain causes floods; over 34,000 displaced

At least 10 people were killed after heavy rainfall in Tripura’s capital city Agartala led to floods due to overflowing Gomati River, with over 34,000 persons being displaced, officials said on Wednesday. The state government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions for Thursday and Friday. (HT sourced photo)

An official of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) said 34,100 people from 6,620 families have taken shelter in 346 relief camps spread across eight districts of Tripura.

The state revenue department said ten people have died due to drowning and landslides, while two were injured.

While areas like Dharmanagar in North Tripura, Kailashahar, Kumarghat in Unakoti district, Kamalpur, Longtraivalley and Gandacherra in Dhalai district, Bishalgarh and Sonamura in Sepahijala, Teliamura and Khowai in Khowai district, Udaipur, Karbook and Amarpur in Gomati district, Sabroom, Belonia, Santirbazaar in South Tripura district and extensive areas of Sadar and Jirania sub-division in West Tripura district including Agartala city saw extensive waterlogging and flood-like situation, rescue teams continue to work round the clock to rescue people from vulnerable areas as water level in most rivers of the state were flowing above danger, critical or even expected flood level in different locations.

On the government opening floodgates at Dumboor dam, which is the reservoir of Gumti hydro-electric power project at Gomati district, Tripura power minister Ratan Lal Nath said no such steps were taken and excessive water overflew from the dam after water crossed the reservoir’s holding capacity of 94 meter.

“No gate of Gumti hydro-electric project has been opened. The reservoir’s capacity is to hold water up to 94 meters. Water will automatically escape through the gate when it crosses this mark. There is no reason to panic as the administration is fully aware of the situation,” the minister said in a social media post.

Landslides were reported in many areas including national highways, that were blocked after trees fell due to heavy rainfall.

Chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday visited the flood affected areas and took stock of the situation.

He said the officials in different districts are working to extend support to the flood-affected people. He also urged all social organisations to extend their assistance in this crisis.

“I urge all those who may be affected by the flooding to please cooperate with the authorities and move to the shelter houses immediately. Your safety is our top priority”, CM Saha wrote on his official X account.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolence over the deaths and stressed that the central and state governments should take immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

“Deeply concerned about the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura where many people have lost their lives, and about 5,600 families have sought refuge in relief camps,” he said.