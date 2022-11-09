Tripura CM counters Opposition claim on law & order deterioration ahead of polls

A day after Opposition parties alleged deterioration of law and order in Tripura, chief minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the state is in a better position in law and order compared to many other states in the country.

“I interacted with people and found that law and order problems have reduced since 2018 and mainly in the past 5-6 months. Even crimes against women, thefts, assaults and murders have also declined,” Saha told reporters after holding a review meeting regarding law and order with police officials at the police headquarters in Agartala.

Saha took oath as chief minister replacing Biplab Kumar Deb five months ago.

He further said that the opposition parties are trying to disturb the law and order situation and added that he will not tolerate it.

Both the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or the CPI(M), and the Congress alleged deterioration of law and order in the state during an all-party meeting conducted by chief electoral officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte on Tuesday and claimed that the atmosphere is not conducive in the state to conduct free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, CEO Gitte said that 27,33,891 electorates including 13,80,181 male voters and 13,53,664 female voters and 46 third gender were registered in the draft electoral rolls as of now.

In the last Assembly polls, a total of 3,328 polling stations were set up across 60 Assembly constituencies and the Election Commission is planning to introduce additional five polling stations.

The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5.

“Currently, our concern is registration of voters. We shall ensure free and fair registration process and so the electoral rolls. We have noted all issues of concern raised by the political parties. Everything will be responded as per law,” Gitte told reporters.

Asked about the schedule of the Assembly polls, Gitte said that the polls might be held in the third week of February next year.

In another development, hours after resigning from Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura ( IPFT), legislator Mevar Kumar Jamatia joined royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s TIPRA Motha party on Wednesday.

He is the third IPFT legislator who has switched over to the TIPRA Motha after Brishaketu Debbarma and Dhananjoy Tripura. With their resignations, the number of IPFT legislators have been reduced to five.

After winning 2018 Assembly polls from Asharambari constituency, Mevar served as the forest and fisheries minister in Biplab Kumar Deb’s cabinet. He was dropped from the cabinet headed by Dr. Manik Saha this year.