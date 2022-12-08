Tripura: CPM and Congress share stage to take on BJP in upcoming state elections

Barely two months before the Tripura assembly polls, opposition parties including the Left front and Congress, along with the civil society, on Wednesday jointly appealed to the people to fight saffron forces to ‘save democracy and Constitution’.

Senior leaders, including CPM secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, CPI(M-L) national general secretary Dipankar Chatterjee, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, former Congress MLA Asish Kumar Saha and other leaders of the Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) shared the dais at a programme to mark 75 years of independence, in Agartala on Wednesday.

“We want all secular and democratic forces to come together to fight against the BJP and RSS in order to save democracy and Constitution. And it is possible,” Chaudhury said, alleging that there is a planned effort to implement fascism in India.

Highlighting a similar point, Barman said, “Freedom, republic and democracy and diversity are being looted every day. ‘ Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat’ is a fascist idea and it’s throttled on us by the fascist government.”

“India can never stay confined within any one idea. The truth of PM Modi’s call is the design of one language, one single political party and one nation to rule the country while the main character of India is unity in diversity,” Barman said in his written statement.

Barman and Saha switched over to Congress in February after quitting BJP.

Sudip Roy Barman expressed interest to strike an alliance with any anti-saffron party to oust the incumbent BJP-IPFT government in the 2023 elections.