Tripura CPM MLA dies of cardiac arrest, CM cancels all government programmes

Tripura CPM legislator Samsul Haque died of a cardiac arrest at state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala late on Tuesday. Diagnosed with a heart condition two years ago, Haque suffered multiple heart attacks on Tuesday, one of them in the hospital.

A senior party leader, Haque contested and won Assembly polls from Boxanagar constituency in Sepahijala district this year for the first time, a seat held by veteran CPM MLA Shahid Chowdhury.

Haque had served as Boxanagar panchayat samiti chairperson before contesting the Assembly polls.

His body was taken to state assembly and CPM party headquarters where legislators and party leaders paid floral tributes. Following that, it was taken to Sonamura sub divisional party office.

He will be cremated at Boxanagar’s Kulubari village at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Chief minister Manik Saha condoled his demise and cancelled all government programmes for the day.

“I have decided to cancel all my government programmes today following the demise of Hon’ble member of Tripura Legislative Assembly Samsul Haque Ji,” Saha tweeted.

The CPM won 11 seats in the last assembly elections, including Haque.

