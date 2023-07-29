Keep schools open for live streaming of NEP’s 3rd anniversary: Tripura govt

The Tripura government has asked the schools in the state to keep open on Saturday and the has directed the management to make arrangements for live streaming of the event to mark the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP). The ministry of education has asked to keep all schools for live streaming of National Education Policy (Twitter Photo)

All government schools were declared closed on Saturday for Muharram.

School education department’s state project director Chandni Chandran served notice stating, the ministry of education, in collaboration with the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, is organising Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam to mark the third anniversary of NEP on July 29 and 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the event the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi to mark the third anniversary of NEP 2020.

“All district project coordinators (district education officers) are requested to make necessary arrangements for keeping the schools under their jurisdiction open on 29th July 2023 and instruct the HMs (headmasters) to arrange live streaming/webcast of the plenary session for students from Class- VI to upwards in all schools, teachers and community members,” reads the notice signed by Chandni Chandran.

The notice came after the ministry of education asked to keep all schools open to arrange live streaming of the plenary session for students and teachers.

“It is requested to keep your schools open on 29th July and arrange the live streaming/webcast of the plenary session for students, teachers and community,” reads the letter signed by JP Pandey, director of department of school education and literacy, ministry of education on July 24.

Chandni also asked the district project coordinators to submit a report on the participation of the number of schools, students, teachers and community members in the webcast programme today by 2pm, along with photographs of the live streaming of the programme.

Meanwhile, opposing the notice from the education ministry and Chandani, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a statement saying that the decision will prevent the students, teachers and employees from participating in Muharram.

The party also stated that the state government is yet to say anything about the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s decision that the students should write their examination papers only in English or Hindi.

“The CPM state secretariat termed both the incidents as undesired and a result of inconsiderate policy. The party state secretariat demands to reconsider the cancellation of the state holiday for Muharram and take required steps so that the students could adopt a medium of their own choice to write in their CBSE exams,” the letter reads.

