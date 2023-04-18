Tripura govt identifies heatwave, sunstroke as ‘state disasters’; issues advisory

Alarming spike in daily temperatures pan-India has forced several states to issue advisories on mitigation and adaptation strategies for citizens to deal with the hostile summer season ahead. The Tripura government has ordered the closure of all government and state-aided schools from April 18-23 due to the heatwave. (Representative Image)

The Tripura government too followed suit and issued certain directives on Tuesday to identify heatwave, sun strokes and sunburns as state specific disasters, and asked people to limit their exposure to sun as much as possible.

Additional revenue secretary MU Ahmed has asked eight district magistrates to activate the emergency operations centre under the state disaster management authority, Quick Response Teams and resources to provide uninterrupted power supply to all areas amid extreme heat. The district magistrates have also been asked to submit a report on the actions taken.

“Heatwave, sun strokes and sunburns have been identified as state specific disasters in Tripura. Take necessary steps for its management...by conducting extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions, provide drinking water, provision of shades, medical supports and other necessary provisions in your districts,” the notification read.

The state experienced an extreme heatwave with the highest temperature touching 39.3 degree Celsius on April 14 and 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).