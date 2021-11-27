Tripura man arrested for killing 5 including minor daughters, police officer

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed five persons, including his two minor daughters, his brother, a passer-by and a police officer, and injured two others including his wife, at Ramchandraghat in Khowai district, nearly 50 kilometres from Agartala on Friday late night, officials said.

Pradip Debroy, the accused, was arrested and would be forwarded to court on Saturday.

Police said that the accused neither has any past criminal record nor history of psychological problems as per their preliminary investigation.

“We registered a case. The motive behind the incident is still unclear. Our investigation is on,” said a senior police official.

According to people familiar with the matter, Pradip went out of control in a fit of aggression at around 11:30 pm on Friday and allegedly killed his daughters - Aditi Debroy (one-year-old) and Mandira Debroy, 7, with an iron shovel and also injured his wife, who managed to escape from the house.

Pradip later attacked and killed his brother Amalesh, who asked him to open the door and then moved out of the house and attacked a passer-by Krishna Das, who died on the spot, according to police. Krishna’s son received injuries from the attack and is currently admitted at Govind Ballabh Pant

(GBP) hospital in Agartala. He is known to be stable.

After getting reports, a duty officer of Khowai Police Station, Satyajit Mallick, came to the spot and tried to stop Pradip but the latter hit the officer on the head. Mallick was rushed to the local hospital as he suffered severe blood loss. Later, he was referred to GBP hospital where he breathed his last.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb condoled the death of the police officer and tweeted, “Deeply shocked at the martyrdom of Khowai Police Station second officer Satyajit Mallick during his duty, following an attack of a miscreant. I pray for all those and the police officer who died in the incident so that their souls might rest in peace. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.”

