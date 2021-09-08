Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura police arrest 4 suspects in clashes targeting leader of opposition's programme
Tripura police arrest 4 suspects in clashes targeting leader of opposition’s programme

At least six persons, including four from the BJP were injured in clashes which occurred with the CPM at two separate places.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Nearly 24 hours after two incidents of clashes were reported at Sonamura sub-division in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, centring former chief minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar’s political programme, state police on Tuesday arrested four suspects, officials said.

At least six persons, including four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were injured in the clashes which occurred with the CPM at two separate places in the district on Monday.

Soon after the arrest, the CPM alleged that the arrest was illegal and demanded they be released soon.

Sonamura sub-divisional police officer Banoj Biplab Das said that four cases were lodged regarding the clash incident, including one suo moto case, by the police as few of them received minor injuries and their clothes were torn.

“We didn’t arrest anyone illegally. The four were arrested today in relation to the clashes targeting Manik Sarkar’s programme. Currently, they are in judicial custody till September 10,” said Das.

The CPM also alleged that one of their party members, identified as Subhash Deb, was assaulted by a group of BJP-backed cadres and was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala.

The police said that they didn’t receive any complaint regarding this.

“We rescued him after getting the information and took him to the hospital. The incident has no relation with Manik Sarkar’s programme,” said Banoj Biplab Das.

The BJP refuted the allegation of attacking any CPM supporter. “The CPM believes in violent politics. They attacked and injured our activists. We didn’t attack any of them,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya.

