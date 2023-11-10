Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura police, RPF arrest man with 319kg cannabis

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Nov 10, 2023 10:03 AM IST

A youth was arrested while he was trying to send over 300kg cannabis to New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal through railway parcel on Wednesday. The arrest was made during a joint operation by Tripura police and Railway Police Force (RPF).

The accused, identified as Uttam Kumar Paul, is a resident of Baishnabtilla area of West Tripura district.

The team found him with six cartons standing outside the railway parcel office. When asked, he claimed that the cartons had mixer grinders and filter boxes. But they opened the cartons to find cannabis concealed inside the filter boxes and mixer grinders.

“We recovered 319kg cannabis. We have arrested the person and are investigating to find if there are others involved in this racket,” a Tripura police official said on Thursday.

