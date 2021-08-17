Tripura Police to seek remand of 10 arrested for lynching man last week

Tripura police would be seeking remand of the 10 people arrested for the alleged lynching of a 40-year-old man last week.

The incident occurred on August 13 at Manu Valley of Unakoti district over 100 kilometres away from Agartala.

Police said the locals suspected that two people fell ill because of the black magic practised by the deceased, Bhuru Orang. Following this, a group of people allegedly attacked Orang, killing him nearly four kilometres from his residence at Samrucherra village.

Also Read | If CPM can’t protest against BJP, then let workers join TMC: Bratya Basu in Tripura

On his wife’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 120 (B) ( criminal conspiracy), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 302 (murder), 201(causing disappearance of evidence), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and 7 (offence of lynching) /8 (conspiracy or abetment to lynch) of Protection from the Lynching Act, 2017.

“ We arrested 10 persons on the day of the incident. They were in judicial custody. We will take them to court seeking police remand,” said Kailasahar sub divisional police officer Chandan Saha.

This report will be updated once the court order is out.

Similar incidents were reported from two separate places of Khowai district in June this year where three persons, suspected to be cattle smugglers, were allegedly lynched.