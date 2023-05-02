Tripura: MoUs worth 312.38 crore signed for investments in different sectors

Tripura signed a total of eight memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for investments to the tune of ₹312.38 crore in different sectors including healthcare, bamboo, tourism, rubber, food, milk and agro processing, informed chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday.

CM said that Tripura will emerge as the gateway of trade in the Northeast region. (Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha | Twitter)

As many as 141 investors participated in the one-day long North-East Global Investors summit where the MoUs were signed.

“With proximity of Bangladesh and entire southeast Asia, Tripura will emerge as the gateway of trade in the Northeast region. Ample scope of employment will be created in the state in future. Investors from different areas came here and we signed eight MoUs worth investment of ₹312.38 crore,” Dr Saha told media persons at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala.

He added that the state is providing different benefits including subsidies to procurement, power, industrial promotion, employment cost, secondary raw materials and others to attract investors.

Dr Saha further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of development of infrastructure in HIRA (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) model to link the state with Bangladesh and southeast Asia and boost the connectivity that was needed.

Different connectivity projects including Agartala-Akhaura railway link, Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu, Inland waterways link will be launched soon to make Tripura gateway of southeast Asia, he said.

