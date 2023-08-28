Tripura student body protests demanding Roman script for Kokborok; 260 detained

Over 260 activists of Tripura’s indigenous students’ organisation Twipra Students’ Federation ( TSF) were detained in different parts of the state on Monday amid their 12-hour strike demanding Roman script for Kokborok language and the passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill. The TSF said they have called for a 12-hour strike throughout the state to demand Roman script for Kokborok language. (PTI)

Kokborok is the lingua franca of majority of the indigenous community in the state. Despite the language being recognised as an official language in the state, it does not have a script.

“ So far, 262 persons from 24 places in the state were detained. Blockades were withdrawn in six places till latest report came to us. We didn’t get report of any injury,” said assistant inspector general (law and order) Jyotisman Das Choudhury.

TSF general secretary Hamalu Jamatia said, “We called for a 12-hour strike throughout the state to demand Roman script for Kokborok language. We are not against any community. We are not here for any communal violence. We are just here for our demand of Roman script.”

Earlier this June, TIPRA Motha’s student organistion TISF protested for the Roman script for Kokborok language. During the movement, nearly 20 people, including five security personnel, were injured.

