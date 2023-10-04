Tripura targeting to generate 500 MW renewable energy sources by 2030, says CM

The Tripura government has targeted to generate 500 megawatts of renewable energy sources by 2030 to meet requirements in future, said chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (File Photo)

Saha, while speaking at a stakeholder workshop on ‘Energy Transition of Tripura’ at a private hotel in Agartala, said that Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) targeted to install 500 MW of renewable power till 2030 that included solar grid power, floating solar, rooftop solar, microgrid solar etc.

He also urged industrialists to invest in the renewable energy sector in the state.

TREDA, a nodal agency of the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to install a 130 MW floating solar plant at Dumbur Lake in Gomati district.

“Renewable energy is no longer an alternative energy but a key source of natural energy needs. It is an important component of energy plant projects in the country. The programs have been adopted by the state government to promote renewable energy in both urban and rural areas,” Saha said.

State power minister Ratan Lal Nath said the power requirement in Tripura is likely to rise to 2,648 million units in 2031-32 from 1,585 million units in 2021-22.

