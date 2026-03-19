Tripura: TTAADC poll rescheduled to April 12 for indigenous festivals

The Tripura state election commission has rescheduled polling for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to April 12 to avoid a clash with indigenous festivals in the state, the information and cultural affairs department said. The Tripura assembly in session on March 13. (PTI)

Earlier, the state election commission had announced that polling would be held on April 13.

The Tripura assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the state election commission to change the poll date, noting that April 13 coincides with several indigenous festivals.

Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman raised the issue during Zero Hour, stating that voter participation could be affected as the polling day overlaps with festivals such as Buisu, Garia Puja and Biju.

Roy Barman was supported by legislators from BJP’s alliance partners, TIPRA Motha and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), as well as the CPI(M).

According to the election commission, the last date for filing nominations is March 25, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 26. The final date for withdrawal of nominations is March 28. Votes will be counted on April 17.

If required, repolling will be conducted on April 16. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by April 18. A total of 9,62,697 electors have been registered to cast their votes.

The Left Front recently announced 27 candidates, including 20 new faces. Of these, 25 candidates are from the CPI(M), and one each from the CPI and the RSP.

The TTAADC was formed in 1982 under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and was later brought under the Sixth Schedule to grant greater autonomy.

The council remained under CPI(M) rule for most of the period until 1990–95, except in 2000 when the Congress–Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) alliance was in power. The IPFT governed the council from 2000 to 2005, and the TIPRA Motha won control in 2021.