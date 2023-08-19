27 students to be trained under Tripura govt’s ‘Super 30’ scheme

A total of 27 students would be imparted training to pursue engineering and medical courses outside Tripura under the “Super 30 scheme” in the current academic year, said an officer on special duty to the secondary education department, Madhumita Nath.

(Representative Photo)

The Tripura government launched theac Super 30 scheme to extend financial aid to the students aspiring to crack engineering and medical entrance examinations in the fiscal year 2020-21.

“Total of 30 students were trained under this scheme in 2022-23 of whom 27 students are pursuing coaching in engineering and medical courses outside the state. This year, 27 students will be trained under this scheme,” Nath told the reporters in Agartala.

According to the scheme, 30 students would be selected based on their marks (60%) in science subjects of class 10 board examinations. The state will sponsor these selected students to study in renowned coaching institutes of their choice anywhere in India.

Of the 30 seats, 15 are reserved for the general category, nine for the Scheduled Tribe (ST), five for Scheduled Caste (SC) and one for Divyangas.

Earlier in 2020-21, a total of 30 students were selected of which seven successfully cracked the medical and engineering entrance examinations. “Among the seven students, five are studying engineering and the rest two are in medical courses,” said Nath.

Under the scheme, the government will provide Rs.1 lakh for coaching and Rs.1.40 lakhs for the accommodation of each student and Rs.1,05 lakh for coaching and Rs.1.47 lakhs, respectively, will be provided in the subsequent year.

The annual family income of these selected students should be less than Rs.8 lakhs.

