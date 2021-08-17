Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tri-Services women mountaineering team scales Mt Manirang on I-Day
others

Tri-Services women mountaineering team scales Mt Manirang on I-Day

Major Saumya Shukla of Red Eagle Division was one of the members of the expedition who have successfully summited Mount Manirang of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh.
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Major Saumya Shukla atop Mount Manirang. (sourced)

A team of women mountaineers, including one from Prayagraj, summited Mount Manirang to mark the 75th Independence Day.

The Tri-Services all-women mountaineering expedition was organised by the Army Adventure Wing to mark the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The team was flagged off on August 1, 2021.

Major Saumya Shukla of Red Eagle Division was one of the members of the expedition who have successfully summited Mount Manirang of Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh), scaling a height of 21,625 ft on August 15, 2021 along with Wing Commander Bhavna, Wing Commander Nirupama and Wing Commander Lalita.

“The team will return back on August 29, 2021,” said Shantanu Pratap Singh, regional PRO (defence), Prayagraj here on Tuesday.

“Major Saumya Shukla has qualified the basic and advanced mountaineering course at Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen base camp and has performed in an outstanding manner in all mountaineering courses and expeditions, thereby serving as a role model for all aspirants to the armed forces,” he added.

Manirang is one of the highest mountains in Himachal Pradesh. It lies on the border between Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti district. Among the high altitude passes in the Himalayan region of Spiti valley, Manirang Pass is regarded as the most remote and hard even today. This pass is reckoned to be one of the least explored mountain passes in the Indian Himalaya. Mount Manirang (Altitude: 6593 mtr / 21625.04 ft) is known as the crown of the Spiti valley and is seen as an ultimate challenge for mountaineers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP