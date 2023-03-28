Home / Cities / Others / Truck crushes three injured in mishap to death

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 28, 2023 12:24 AM IST

In a tragic incident, three persons were crushed to death by a truck near Kadara market under Kalwari police station of the Basti district on Monday afternoon.

(Pic for representation)
The victims who were lying on the road following an accident a few moments earlier, were crushed by the truck. Police station incharge Kalwari, Ashok Srivastava confirmed the incidents and said that after a head-on collision of two motorcycles, six people got injured and were lying on the road when a cement laden truck coming from the opposite direction crushed three of them and escaped from the site.

Officials said the deceased have been identified as Rajesh (22), Surendra (26), and Jhinnu (29) of village Samoda under Harpur police station of district Gorakhpur.

Among the three injured were Bajrangi, Khushbu (daughter of deceased Jhinnu) and an unidentified person. They were all referred to medical college from the community health centre at Kurdaha.

Soon after the incident, the local shopkeepers shut down their shops as sign of protest and hit the street. They demanded the construction of a speed breaker near the market regarding which the police personnel assured them that their demand would be met in three days.

Police station incharge said the police took the bodies for autopsy and a case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. He said the police would soon arrest him.

