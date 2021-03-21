Two arrested for killing woman in Geeta Colony for resisting robbery attempt

New Delhi:

Three days after a woman was gunned down by two men on a bike, in north Delhi’s New Aruna Nagar, Delhi police in a late night operation on Saturday night arrested two men for the murder from Geeta Colony in east Delhi. Police said the woman was killed when she resisted to a robbery attempt by the men. The same morning, fifteen minutes before the murder, the two men had robbed two other women at gun point, while they were out for a morning walk in Rohini. The arrested men, police say, are previously involved in multiple cases of robberies, snatching, illegal possession of arms and thefts.

Police have identified the two arrested men as Sameer alias Sahjad, 30, and Faizan, 25, both residents of Geeta Colony. While Sameer is involved in two cases, one each of robbery and snatching, Faizan has at least 25 criminal cases against him including robbery, snatching, and illegal use of firearms, police said.

Joint commissioner of police (central range) Narendra Singh Bundela confirmed the arrests.

On Saturday night some residents of the area also allegedly attacked the police team that had gone to Geeta Colony to arrest the suspects.

Police have also booked some locals for attacking the police and obstructing police in their duty.

An investigating officer, who wished not to be named, said the two incidents took place at a difference of just fifteen minutes. “On March 17, at 6.30 am, in Rohini sector-7, two women were robbed of their valuables and ornaments by two men on a bike. The same men, after fifteen minutes, around 6.45 am, reached New Aruna Nagar in Majnu Ka Tila and tried to rob 45-year-old Meena Tamang, a Nepalese origin woman who ran a tea stall there with her husband. It has been established that when Tamang resisted and tried to raise alarm, one of the men shot her on the left side of her chest and fled the spot. Tamang died before she could reach a hospital,” he said.

The officer said, two separate cases, of robbery and of murder, were registered in Rohini and in Timarpur police station on that day.

On Sunday, the CCTV footage of the robbery that took place in Rohini, on a busy main road, was also widely shared on social media. The video shows the two men stopping by two women walking on a main road. Both the men can be seeing getting off the bike and chasing the women to rob them of their valuables. The video also shows vehicles passing by but no one is seeing intervening to save the woman.

“While probing the murder case of New Aruna Nagar, as our teams checked CCTV footages from the stretch, we were able to establish that the accused were using a black Yamaha bike. More than 100 CCTV footage for more than a 25 kilometer long stretch were then checked and it was found that the two suspects had fled after the murder through Kashmere Gate, Outer Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan Road and went towards Akshardham. It was also found that the suspects involved in the Rohini robbery were also using a similar bike. Based on local enquiry and technical evidences, multiple police teams from Rohini, south district and north district managed to zero down on the suspects in West Laxmi Market, Geeta Colony and a raid was conducted in the area late on Saturday night and the two men were arrested,” the officer said.

The officer said, during interrogation, both Faizan and Sameer confessed to have shot Tamang in New Aruna Nagar for resisting to robbery. They also accepted their involvement in robbing the two women in Rohini. The bike used in the crime has been recovered from them and their involvement in other cases is also being verified, the officer added.