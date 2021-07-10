Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two commandos hurt in exchange of fire with Maoists in Odisha
others

Two commandos hurt in exchange of fire with Maoists in Odisha

The exchange of fire comes after a series of recoveries of arms and ammunitions of the Maoists in the state since January.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Image for representation (PTI)

Two commandos of Odisha’s anti-Maoist Special Operation Group (SOG) were injured in an exchange of fire with Maoists in a forest in the Kandhamal district on Saturday.

Odisha police chief Abhay, who uses one name, said they launched an operation in the area following intelligence inputs late on Friday night. During the search operation, Maoists fired and left the two commandos wounded.

“With the help of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawans, both the commandos were rescued and brought to safety from the operational area. The two security personnel have been airlifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and they are stable,” said Abhay. He added some Maoists may have also been injured.

Police said some top Maoist leaders and cadres were part of the group that fired on the SOG personnel, and that Maoists used heavy ammunition.

The exchange of fire comes after a series of recoveries of arms and ammunitions of the Maoists in the state since January.

Last month, Rabindra, a member of Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Divisional Committee of Maoists, with 5 lakh reward money on him, was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bargarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP