Two constables among five who planned to rob businessman: Delhi Police

The robbery of a businessman, who was on the verge of losing ₹2 lakh while on his way home in North Delhi’s Wazirabad on May 12, whichwas thwarted by a policeman, was planned and executed by two other police constables, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

According to a police officer who didn’t want to be identified, the robbery bid was made on the night of May 12 when the businessman, who owns a bread shop in Nirankari Colony, was returning home on his car.

“As he drove through Hardeep Nagar, a car intercepted his vehicle from the front while a motorcycle and a scooter blocked his path from the side and rear,” said the police officer, adding that in all, there were five robbers.

The businessman had ₹2 lakh cash with him at the time of the incident, said police.

“Manish,a police constable who was headed to his duty, was passing by when he spotted the two-wheeler riders banging on the windows of the victim’s car,” said the officer.

On realising that the suspects were trying to rob the businessman, Manish intervened. “The robbers fled the spot but left a scooter behind,” said the officer.

The businessman allegedly refused to file a police complaint since the robbers failed to rob him of the money, but the police decided to go after the culprits.

“The scooter was found to be a stolen one. Our probe revealed that a car that was there near the crime spot at the time of the robbery bid was registered in the name of Jatin, a constable serving at the Timarpur police station,” the officer said.

Simultaneously, the police apprehended two minors, and a 38-year-old man named Naresh, who was released from jail last year. “Naresh also revealed the role of constable Jatin, as well as another constable Amit, who is posted in Shahdara district,” the officer said.

“The three suspects revealed that the two constables were involved in the planning and execution of the crime. They were the ones who knew that the businessman had a lot of money,” the officer said.

Jatin was subsequently arrested on Thursday while Amit is still on the run. Police were unable to give any clarity on the extent of their involvement in the crime.

On Thursday, police said, they also registered a FIR about the attempted robbery after convincing the businessman to file a complaint.