Two constables booked for ‘using forged caste certificates’ to bag job

LUCKNOW The U.P. Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Friday night lodged an FIR against two constables of civil police and armed police for bagging a job position using fake SC/ST caste certificate during the direct recruitment of 2018 batch of police constables.

The FIR states that the two constables used forged caste certificates during police recruitment. (HT Photo)

The two constables have been identified as Kanpur residents Aman Kumar, who is posted in Kaushambi district, and Amit Kumar, who is posted in 37 battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kanpur.

The FIR (a copy of which is available with HT) was lodged by UPPRPB deputy superintendent of police Syed Mohammed Asgar at Hussainganj police station of Lucknow based on inquiry report given to the board about their forged caste certificate from Kaushambi and Kanpur police units few weeks ago.

The board has set-up asked the Kaushambi and Kanpur police to inquire about the matter after receiving complaint from one Narendra Kumar (alias Baba) six months ago.

The FIR states that the two constables used forged caste certificates during police recruitment. It has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including -- 419 for cheating by impersonation, 420 for fraud, 467 for forging of documents, 468 for using forged documents for cheating purpose, and 471 for using as genuine a forged document.

