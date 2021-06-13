Two cops, two civilians killed in militant attack in J&K’s Sopore

Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured on Saturday when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district, officials said.

Militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk, Sopore, in the north Kashmir district around noon.

The officials said in the firing, two police personnel and two civilians were killed.

At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where the injured policeman was taken to army’s 92 Base Hospital here. The security forces have cordoned off the area.

Lashkar behind ambush

The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was behind the attack on security forces in Sopore, J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here.

On the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony for the two slain police constables, Singh asserted that the perpetrators had been identified and would be brought to justice very soon.

He said it was a Sopore police station team on Covid-19 duty that came under attack. Even as they mounted a retaliation, four police personnel and three civilians were injured, the DGP said.

Constables Waseem Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad succumbed to injuries later, while sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar and special police officer Danish are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The civilians who died in the firing were identified as Manzoor Ahamd Shalla of Shalimar Colony and Bashir Ahmad Pahloo of Taliyan, Sopore. The injured civilian is Tariq Ahmad Dar of Kralteng, Sopore.

Meanwhile, Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar visited Sopore and inspected the spot where the attack took place and held a meeting with army’s Sector Commader, deputy inspector general and the CRPF. “Local LeT terrorists are involved in today’s attack and have been identified as Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit. Security forces are on the job and these terrorists will be neutralised at the earliest,” he said.

L-G, political parties condemn attack

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and political parties in J&K on Saturday condemned the militant attack on security forces in Sopore and described it as a cowardly and mindless act.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of injured,” Sinha said on Twitter.

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said such attacks must be condemned without reservation.

“Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said in a tweet.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said these incidents defame Kashmir and be it the gun of Delhi or youth of Kashmir who picked the arms, it never helps to resolve things.