Two dead as bike-borne cop rams into vehicle

By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Two brothers were killed and three others injured allegedly after a motorcycle-borne policeman hit them from behind at a place under Sikarpur police station in the district on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. No case was lodged in this connection so far.

The policeman,sub-inspector Mahesh Prasad Singh,attached with Gaunaha police station in West Champaran, was also injured and was currently undergoing treatment.

According to a video footage, the incident occurred when Singh’s speeding motorcycle hit another motorcycle carrying three men from behind on Narkatiaganj - Lauriya road at Khiriya village.

The injured were taken to the hospital where they died during treatment, said KK Gupta, station house officer (SHO), Sikarpur police station.

The others injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bettiah.

