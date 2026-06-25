Two detained after 21-year-old man stabbed to death in Ghaziabad

A group of men allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man to death over a past rivalry in Ankur Vihar, Ghaziabad, on Tuesday night, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that two people have been detained over the incident. Police said an initial probe revealed that he had been avoiding Vijay Vihar, fearing threats from his former acquaintances. But, on Tuesday, he visited the place for urgent work. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as a 20-year-old resident of Tronica City, Loni. The three people were his friends till they had a fallout six months ago. A murder case has been lodged against three named people, and several unidentified people.

Police said an initial probe revealed that he had been avoiding Vijay Vihar in Ankur Vihar, fearing threats from his former acquaintances. But, on Tuesday, he visited the place for urgent work. “The suspects came to know about his presence, waylaid him around 10pm, stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot,” ACP (Ankur Vihar) Amardeep Maurya told HT. “He was rushed to a hospital in Delhi by his relative. But was declared dead on arrival. An autopsy was ordered,” the ACP said. Yogendra Pawar, SHO of Ankur Vihar police station, said that teams have been formed to nab other suspects.

The deceased had a fight with the suspects about six months ago and was threatened with dire consequences, but no one reported the matter to the police. Police said the deceased operated autos and got married three months ago. He was the only earning member of his family.