Two female cops taken off duty for thrashing 65-year-old teacher

Two female Home Guard constables have been “relieved of duty” for three months for assaulting a 65-year-old man in public in Kaimur district of Bihar, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A purported video clip of the incident, which took place on Friday, has been circulating on social media.

The two constables, identified as Nandini Kumari and Gyanti Devi, were prima facie found guilty of assaulting Nawal Kishor Pandey, 65, a teacher in a private school, police said.

District magistrate (DM) Navdeep Shukla has relieved the two constables of duty for three months on the recommendation by superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Mohan Sharma, who had ordered a probe, a statement from the district administration said.

“No case, however, was lodged against the two constables since the teacher did not file a complaint,” subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Sunil Kumar Singh, who headed the probe, said.

In a video clip circulating on social media platforms, two policewomen are seen assaulting the old man at Jay Prakash Chowk of Bhabua town with fibre batons while the teacher is pleading his innocence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Pandey, he was returning home on a bicycle in the evening after duty at his school at Bhagwanpur. As he reached the busy Jay Prakash Chowk, he alighted from his bicycle and was crossing the road when the constables pulled the cycle and started beating him.

“The merciless thrashing in public, besides causing injuries, has hurt my self-respect and reputation as a teacher earned over decades. How do I face people now?” the teacher said.

The incident comes days after two female police constables earned applause after they bravely foiled a bank robbery in Vaishali.