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Two held as Jamtara police busts nationwide cyber fraud racket

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh Kumar Das (24) and Deepak Kumar Das (19), both residents of different villages in Jamtara district. Police recovered seven mobile phones and seven SIM cards from their possession.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 10:31 pm IST
By Praduman Choubey, Dhanbad
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The Jamtara district police busted an organised cyber fraud racket by arresting two accused involved in duping bank customers across the country through fake APK links, officials said on Friday.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh Kumar Das (24) and Deepak Kumar Das (19), both residents of different villages in Jamtara district. Police recovered seven mobile phones and seven SIM cards from their possession.

According to police, the accused primarily targeted customers of Axis Bank by sending fraudulent messages via WhatsApp. The victims were warned that their bank accounts would be blocked unless they updated their KYC details. They were then tricked into downloading a malicious APK file, which allowed the accused to access confidential banking information and siphon off money through e-wallets.

Revealing details during a press conference at his office, Jamtara deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a cyber police team conducted a raid behind the upgraded middle school at Kashitand village under Karmatanr police station limits. The two accused were caught red-handed while committing cyber fraud.”

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Two held as Jamtara police busts nationwide cyber fraud racket
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Two held as Jamtara police busts nationwide cyber fraud racket
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