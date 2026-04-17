Two held as Jamtara police busts nationwide cyber fraud racket

The Jamtara district police busted an organised cyber fraud racket by arresting two accused involved in duping bank customers across the country through fake APK links, officials said on Friday.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

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The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh Kumar Das (24) and Deepak Kumar Das (19), both residents of different villages in Jamtara district. Police recovered seven mobile phones and seven SIM cards from their possession.

According to police, the accused primarily targeted customers of Axis Bank by sending fraudulent messages via WhatsApp. The victims were warned that their bank accounts would be blocked unless they updated their KYC details. They were then tricked into downloading a malicious APK file, which allowed the accused to access confidential banking information and siphon off money through e-wallets.

Revealing details during a press conference at his office, Jamtara deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a cyber police team conducted a raid behind the upgraded middle school at Kashitand village under Karmatanr police station limits. The two accused were caught red-handed while committing cyber fraud.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further added, “The accused used to send fake links to Axis Bank customers, luring them into downloading APK files in the name of KYC updates. Once installed, these apps gave them access to sensitive financial data, which they exploited to withdraw money through e-wallets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “The accused used to send fake links to Axis Bank customers, luring them into downloading APK files in the name of KYC updates. Once installed, these apps gave them access to sensitive financial data, which they exploited to withdraw money through e-wallets.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials stated that the gang had a widespread network operating across multiple states, targeting victims nationwide. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the cyber police station team following technical surveillance and intelligence gathering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials stated that the gang had a widespread network operating across multiple states, targeting victims nationwide. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the cyber police station team following technical surveillance and intelligence gathering. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered at Jamtara Cyber Police Station (Case No. 22/26) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the IT Act, and the Telecommunications Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered at Jamtara Cyber Police Station (Case No. 22/26) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the IT Act, and the Telecommunications Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DSP said that further investigation is underway to identify other members linked to the network. Police have also urged the public to remain cautious and avoid clicking on unknown links or sharing banking details online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DSP said that further investigation is underway to identify other members linked to the network. Police have also urged the public to remain cautious and avoid clicking on unknown links or sharing banking details online. {{/usCountry}}

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