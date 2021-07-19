Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two held for 55-year-old man’s murder in Bihar’s Ara district
others

Two held for 55-year-old man’s murder in Bihar’s Ara district

Two of 11 accused were arrested for murder of a 55-year-old man over a land dispute at Moap Kala under Imadpur police station in Ara district, police said on Monday
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:52 PM IST
HT Image

Two of 11 accused were arrested for murder of a 55-year-old man over a land dispute at Moap Kala under Imadpur police station in Ara district, police said on Monday.

The rest of the accused, including a former mukhiya, are absconding, officials said.

“Two out of the 11 accused named in the FIR, lodged by the son of the deceased, have been arrested. A rifle has also been seized from their possession,” SHO of Imadpur police station Awadhesh Kumar said.

According to the son of the deceased, he, his father and a cousin were on way to their field on Sunday morning when the 55-year-old man was shot at by miscreants, who were ploughing the field at the time.

The injured was rushed to a private clinic, where he died during treatment, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP