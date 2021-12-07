Two held for attacking man with hammer in Faridabad

A 27-year-old man on Monday was allegedly assaulted with hammers and sticks by a group of three persons in the middle of the road at Sector 21D of Faridabad. The assailants also fired at the man but he narrowly escaped, police said, adding that they have arrested two suspects for the assault.

The two suspects were identified as Lalit Kumar and Pradeep Singh, both from Fatehpur Chandila village. The third suspect, identified as Sachin Kumar, fled from the spot seeing police, senior officials said, adding raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Police said that the suspects and the victim, Manish Gujjar, come from the same village and had an old enmity.

According to police, the incident took place around 10am at Badkhal Lake Chowk when Gujjar was on his way to meet someone near Badkhal Lake.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the three men in a Swift car hit Gujjar’s motorcycle, after which he fell down and before he could get up, one of the suspects caught hold of him and two others shot two rounds of fire at him but he escaped. “Two of them holding sticks and a hammer brutally assaulted him for over 20 minutes,” he said.

Kadiyan said some passersby tried to rescue him but the suspects threatened them with a pistol.

A police control room van while crossing the stretch witnessed a crowd and stopped near the spot, the DCP said. Police arrested two of the suspects from the spot while the third fled taking advantage of the crowd, he said.

Police said Gujjar was taken to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He has suffered multiple fractures in his legs and sustained injuries all over his body, they said.

During questioning, the suspects revealed that Gujjar on March 23 had brutally assaulted the arrested suspects’ cousin brother in the NIT area who is still bedridden, said Kadiyan. “They revealed that Gujjar had assaulted their brother with a hammer. He had received over 10 fractures,” said Kadiyan.

Police said that the suspects are history sheeters and have been jailed several times for assault, attempt to murder, extortion, and smuggling of liquor cases, among others. All three suspects and the victim were out on bail, they said, adding a video clip of the Monday’s incident was widely shared on social media.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects at NIT police station, Faridabad, on Monday.