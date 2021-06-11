Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two held for killing girl in Jharkhand
others

Two held for killing girl in Jharkhand

Palamu police superintendent Sanjeev Kumar said one of the accused, a married man, was allegedly in a relationship with the girl. He added when she insisted on marrying him, he and his friend strangulated the girl and hanged the dead body to cover up their crime on Monday
By Vishal Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested two people for allegedly killing the daughter of a political leader in Jharkhand’s Palamu. The body of the girl, a Class 10 student, was found hanging from a tree in a forest. Her family has alleged she was raped and murdered. The girl’s father has lodged a First Information Report against seven people.

Palamu police superintendent Sanjeev Kumar said one of the accused, a married man, was allegedly in a relationship with the girl. He added when she insisted on marrying him, he and his friend strangulated the girl and hanged the dead body to cover up their crime on Monday, the day she went missing.

The body was traced on Wednesday. Police denied reports that one of her eyes was gouged out. “In fact, she suffered injuries to her right eye probably during the scuffle before she died. Her eye was swollen and had maggots in it,” said Kumar.

Sub divisional police officer Alok Kumar Tuti said the SIT cracked the case in less than 48 hours.

