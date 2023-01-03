Two held for stealing revolver, 10k from house in Ludhiana

Payal police arrested two men on Tuesday for stealing a .32 bore revolver and ₹10,000 in cash from a house in Ghudani Khurd village.

The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Sukhdev Singh of Rano village in Payal area.

The complainant, Sukhpreet Singh Boparai, 45, said he is a driver. He was at work on Monday and his mother and other family members had gone out to take part in a religious procession. When his mother returned home, she found the house ransacked. A licensed .32 bore resolver and ₹10,000 had been stolen from the cupboard.

CCTV cameras installed near the house had captured the two men escaping after the theft.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer, said that the complainant identified the accused, who are from a neighbouring village. Gurdeep is already facing trial in a theft case.

A case under Sections 454 and 380 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Payal police station.

