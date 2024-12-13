Two instalments of Mahila Samman Yojana before March: Delhi CM Atishi

Chief minister Atishi announced on Friday that the first two instalments of ₹1,000 each under the government’s “Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana” will be credited into the accounts of eligible women in Delhi by the end of the current financial year. Delhi chief minister Atishi on Friday. (ANI)

She said that the scheme has been notified and is now in the implementation phase, with registrations expected to open within the next 10 days.

The scheme was approved by Delhi cabinet chaired by the CM on Thursday morning.

“The scheme, passed by the cabinet last night, was notified by the evening… all women who are residents of Delhi as of December 12, 2024, and are registered voters, will be eligible,” she said.

However, the scheme excludes specific groups, including current or former permanent government employees, elected representatives such as MPs, MLAs, or councillors, women who paid income tax in the previous assessment cycle, and those already receiving pensions under other Delhi government schemes like old-age, widow, or disability pensions, the CM said at a press conference at Delhi secretariat.

She said that the Delhi government “delivered on its commitment despite several conspiracies by opponents to obstruct the initiative.

The AAP government has positioned the initiative as a cornerstone of its election strategy, aiming to appeal to women voters, who make up nearly half of Delhi’s electorate of around 15 million. Analysts suggest the timing aligns with the party’s efforts to emulate the electoral success of similar schemes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The government opted not to include a family income criterion, focusing instead on individual eligibility. This means that women who are not paying taxes can avail the scheme even if their family members have tax payers.

Atishi explained that this approach accounts for financial constraints faced by women, even in households with higher incomes, due to issues such as domestic violence or financial abuse. “We believe only those who genuinely need this support will apply,” she said.

The modalities of how people wanting to avail the benefits will be announced by the government soon, said an official. The official said that a portal will be developed for the purpose.

Atishi emphasized its significance in promoting financial independence, complementing other initiatives like improved education, healthcare, and free bus travel. “True empowerment comes from financial independence,” she said, highlighting the scheme’s potential to enable women to make decisions and contribute effectively to their families and society.

The amount is expected to increase to ₹2,100 per month after the upcoming assembly elections, as announced by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Kejriwal noted that the initial amount was considered insufficient by many women and pledged the increment as part of the party’s broader outreach efforts ahead of the elections.

Kejriwal has clarified that the funds will only be disbursed after the elections, as the poll notification is expected next month. This scheme is a key element of AAP’s campaign strategy for the assembly elections slated for early 2025, underlining the party’s focus on women’s empowerment and welfare.