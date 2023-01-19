Two lawyers detained in Assam for alleged involvement in child marriage: Police

Two lawyers in Assam’s Hailakandi district were detained for their alleged involvement in a child marriage.

A senior police official said they will be arrested if the allegations are found to be true.

According to sources in the police department, the child marriage took place around two months back.

“The family faked the girl’s age and later it was found that she was a minor. The child protection unit registered complaint and police took appropriate action,” an official said.

Notices were served to the lawyers to appear before the police but they ignored it. Police detained them from their house on Tuesday night, police said.

Superintendent of police of Hailakandi district, Navaneet Mahanta said while investigating an old case, they found these two lawyers were involved in child marriage.

“We have detained them for interrogation. The matter is being further investigated. We may arrest the lawyers if the allegations are found to be true,” Mahanta said.

A complaint was lodged against them at Hailakandi Bar Association as well.

However, members of the bar association are yet to respond on the matter.