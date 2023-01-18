Home / India News / Watch: Driver detained for romancing on scooter after video goes viral

Watch: Driver detained for romancing on scooter after video goes viral

india news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 03:58 PM IST

A video of a couple romancing on a scooter on a busy road in Lucknow's Hazratganj went viral on Tuesday. Police tracked the vehicle and arrested the man who was driving the scooter.

The 23-year-old man from the viral video of Lucknow's Hazratganj has been arrested.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Lucknow Police on Wednesday after an alleged video of him romancing a girl while driving the scooter in Hazratganj area went viral on Tuesday. Police said the girl in the video is a minor. The cops tracked the scooter, arrested Vickey Sharma, the driver, and slapped cases under IPC Sections 294 and 279. “A video came to light yesterday showing a man and a minor girl sitting on a scooter in an inappropriate manner, under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. A case was filed under IPC sec 294, 279. Driver Vicky Sharma, 23, was detained and his scooter has been seized,” a Lucknow Police officer said to news agency ANI.

Police launched a hunt for the couple after the video went viral and tracked Vicky through CCTV footage. Cases of rash driving and obscene acts in public have been imposed against him.

The viral video was shot from the vehicles behind. As seen in the video, there was medium traffic on the road and on the scooter Vicky was driving, a girl was seen sitting facing Vicky wrapping her legs around him. The couple was also seen kissing while the video was being made.

lucknow viral video
