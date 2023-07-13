Amid skyrocketing prices, 25 kg tomato stolen in Fatehpur; two held

KANPUR Amid soaring prices of tomatoes across the country, two men allegedly stole 25 kg of tomatoes in Aung Fatehpur and sold it in the market to make quick money. However, the Fatehpur police on Thursday lodged an FIR and arrested the two accused -- Kamta Prasad, 21, and Mohammad Islam, 20. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Pathwari Raidass, who has a vegetable shop. (PTI)

Police have said that the two accused also stole a small quantity of green chillies and ginger. That too have been recovered, said Prakash Singh Parihar, the investigator of the case.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Pathwari Raidass, who has a vegetable shop in Aung’s main market. The theft took place during the night of July 11 between 11 pm and 12 am.

Raidass said that 26 kg of tomatoes was missing from his shop. Also, 25 kg of green chillies and 8 kg of ginger was missing from Naeem’s shop, which is adjacent to Raidass’s shop.

The complainant had a suspicion that Kamta and Islam were behind the theft. Thus, the police arrested the duo and they confessed to stealing the tomatoes and other vegetables. They sold the tomatoes in retail.

