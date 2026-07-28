Two men die by suicide in separate incidents in Lucknow

Two men in their 20s died by suicide in separate incidents in Lucknow on Monday morning. The bodies were found at a house in Madiyaon and a mango orchard in Kakori. Police sent both bodies for postmortem and have begun investigations.

In the second incident, Kakori police were informed at about 7.45 am that a man had died by suicide in a mango orchard on Malihabad Road near Durgaganj. (For representation only)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the first incident, Madiyaon police received information at around 9.40 am that a young man had died by suicide at his house in Srinagar Colony.

According to police, the 24-year-old allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan while he was alone at home earlier in the morning. Family members told police that he was unmarried and worked as a food delivery executive.

Police completed the inquest proceedings before sending the body for postmortem examination. A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence.

In the second incident, Kakori police were informed at about 7.45 am that a man had died by suicide in a mango orchard on Malihabad Road near Durgaganj.

Police said the 25-year-old allegedly used a rope made from a woven cot to hang himself from a mango tree. The body was brought down in the presence of family members and local residents after the scene was photographed and videographed. A forensic team also collected evidence before the body was sent for postmortem examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said there was no evidence of foul play in either case at this stage. Further legal action will be taken after the postmortem reports and other evidence are examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said there was no evidence of foul play in either case at this stage. Further legal action will be taken after the postmortem reports and other evidence are examined. {{/usCountry}}

Read More