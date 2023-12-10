Two minor boys electrocuted to death in Odisha’s Sonepur

Two minor boys were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire laid for hunting boar in Odisha’s Sonepur district late Saturday night, police said.

Police said that the two boys had gone with one of the boys’ fathers to guard paddy crops on Saturday night, and while returning to their village, the boys accidentally stepped on a live wire placed by poachers to hunt wild boar.

Locals alleged that similar incidents had taken place in the area in the past, and they had also raised complaints with the forest department officials, but no step from their side was taken.

Last month, a 40-year-old tusker in Keonjhar district’s Telkoi forest range was electrocuted to death after it came in contact with live electric wires laid to hunt wild boars.