Two Mohali men, woman arrested for gang rape of 14-year-old girl

Police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.

“The minor girl was raped on multiple occasions by three men at the house of her female friend,” said investigating officer Navjeet Kaur, adding that the minor hails from Uttarakhand and lives with her family in Mohali.

Two of the men, Vijay, 26, and Shahrukh, 22, residents of Sector 52, besides the female friend, Simran, 19, have been arrested. The third male accused, who hails from Amritsar, is absconding.

The arrested trio was produced in a local court and sent to one-day police remand.

The male accused have been booked under Sections 376-D ( gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while Simran has been booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

