Two more bodies of trekking team brought down from Lamkhaga Pass in Uttarakashi, search on for missing two

Uttarkashi/Dehradun: Rescue workers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) brought down two more bodies, including one of a trekker from Kolkata, on Sunday from Lamkhaga Pass near Harsil valley area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarakashi district, officials said.

The two deceased were a part of the 11 people, including eight trekkers and three porters, who had gone missing en route Lamkhaga Pass, which is a 90km-long trekking route passing through the remotest valleys of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and Gangotri in Uttarkashi. They were part of a bigger 17-member team which had gone to the Pass for trekking.

On Monday, due to snowfall in the area, the 11 people went missing. Six porters managed to reach the ITBP camp in Chitkul village in Kinnaur and informed them about the incident on October 19. A massive rescue operation, comprising army, air force, ITBP and SDRF personnel, was then launched to search for them.

“The two bodies were retrieved by rescue workers of ITBP 2nd battalion from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. But due to bad weather, they couldn’t be brought down. On Sunday, after the weather improved, they were airlifted to the ITBP base in Himachal on Sunday in an air force chopper,” said Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer (DDMO), Uttarakashi.

He said the two deceased were identified as Richard Mandal, 30, a trekker from Kolkata, and Upendra Chauhan, 32, a porter from Uttarkashi.

“Mandal’s body was flown to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh where it would be handed to his family members. The body of Chauhan was brought to Uttarkashi where it was handed to his family members,” said Patwal.

Earlier on Friday, the Uttarakhand SDRF had brought down five bodies near Lamkhaga Pass to Uttarakashi in an air force chopper.

The deceased were identified as Anita Rawat, 38, from Delhi, Tanmay Tiwari, 30, Saurav Ghosh, 34, Savian Das, 28, and Vikas Maikal, 33, all residents of Kolkata and trekkers.

“The bodies of four trekkers from Kolkata were handed over to their family members in Uttarkashi while the one from Delhi was cremated in Uttarkashi by her family members,” said Patwal.

The rescue workers had earlier rescued two persons among the 11 missing. They were identified as Mithun Dari, a resident of Kolkata and a trekker, and Devendra, 37, a porter from Kolkata. Among the two, Dari, who received treatment in an army hospital in Uttarkashi, was flown to Dehradun on Sunday from where his family members will take him to Kolkata.

“Till Sunday, seven of the 11 are now confirmed dead while two have been rescued and as many are still missing near Lamkhaga Pass,” said Patwal.

Meanwhile, a total of 72 people have died so far in various flood-related incidents in the state after it was lashed by heavy rains from October 17-19.

According to data shared by the state government’s disaster management department, of the total 72 deaths, maximum 35 were reported in Nainital district followed by 11 in Champawat and 10 in Uttarkashi district. Also, 26 people were injured and four are missing.

Earlier on Sunday, state director general of police Ashok Kumar visited the US Nagar and Nainital districts which were the worst affected one in the state in the tragedy.

During his visit, he informed the media about the rescue operation being carried by the state police wings and other government agencies.

“A total of about 65,000 people in the state were prevented from getting trapped in the floods as they were stopped by the police from going to the hill areas as a result of prior warning about the rains. Similarly, 48,000 people were evacuated in a timely manner after the warning to safe places,” Kumar said, adding 9,900 people were also rescued, including 9,500 from Kumaon region and 400 in Garhwal region.

“Rescue works are still on in many areas including Uttarakashi and Bageshwar district to search eight trekkers and six locals,” Kumar said while commending the SDRF, fire department and local cops for their quick response in the disaster.

The Dehradun centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, issued a weather forecast of very light to light rains in seven districts of the state including Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Nainital for Sunday. It however forecast a dry weather on Monday.