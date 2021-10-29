Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two pastors among 3 booked for hurting religious sentiments in Batala
others

Two pastors among 3 booked for hurting religious sentiments in Batala

The truck carrying the Bibles has started from Jammu; Batala police said the pastors were booked for hurting religious sentiments on a complaint from a local resident
A truck carrying more than 53,000 Bibles overturned on the Amritsar Road in Batala on Wednesday late evening; police claim that the pastors had sold these as scrap, hurting religious sentiments. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Batala Police have booked three persons, including two pastors, for allegedly outraging religious feelings after a truck carrying more than 53,000 Bibles overturned on the Amritsar Road in Batala on Wednesday late evening. Police said the truck had started from Jammu and was to be unloaded at Khanna Paper Mill in Amritsar.

The accused are Jacob John, pastor of Prathna Bhawan Church in Pathankot; Stephen, pastor of Chamatkar Church in Amritsar; and Anik, a representative of Neel Kamal Enterprises, a Jammu-based firm.

Police added that preliminary investigation showed that the holy books had been sold to a Jammu firm, Neel Kamal Enterprises, as scrap.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “We have found some material containing information about the firm on the holy books. We have registered a case under Sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.”

He added that they have sought permission from the department to conduct raids outside the state to nab the accused. The case has been registered on a complaint from Peter Masih of Batala.

RELATED STORIES

Masih said, “The truck driver is illiterate, but has confessed that the books were to be unloaded at the Khanna Paper Mill. Police should investigate the mill’s role. The book’s covers were torn and they were sold at 3.5 lakh. This might be a big scandal and the police should investigate the matter thoroughly.”

Police have preserved the recovered holy books. The SSP said the books will respectfully handed over to Christian community leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP