Two Rajabpur cops suspended, three shifted over alleged assault on shopkeeper and sons

Five police personnel posted at Rajabpur police station in Amroha district have faced disciplinary action after they allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper and his two sons. Following an internal investigation, superintendent of police Amit Kumar Anand suspended two of the officers and transferred the remaining three to police lines. The incident has triggered public outrage in the area. For representation only

The incident occurred late on Thursday night when shopkeeper Shamsuddin and his sons, Saqib and Shahadat, were at their shop. Around 11 pm, a car arrived, and four men—allegedly intoxicated and identifying themselves as policemen—stepped out. An argument broke out between Shamsuddin and the group, escalating into a violent attack.

According to Shamsuddin, the men grabbed Saqib and beat him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured with an eye wound. When Shahadat began recording the incident, he too was chased and thrashed. The group allegedly created chaos at the shop for nearly fifteen minutes before taking the father and sons to the police station.

As word spread, angry villagers gathered at the station and staged a protest. The growing crowd prompted the policemen to release the trio. Soon after, a video of the assault and verbal abuse recorded by Shahadat went viral on social media.

Following a complaint from Shamsuddin and strong criticism from Sadar MLA Mehboob Ali, SP Anand ordered city circle officer (CO) Shakti Singh to investigate.

Taking the matter seriously, SP Anand suspended Constables Rahul Bhati and Vijay, while SSI Akash Kumar, Constable Rahul Rana, and Constable Deepak Tomar were moved to the police lines. The CO (Lines) has been instructed to initiate departmental inquiries against all five officers.

SP stated that strict action would be taken against any police personnel found guilty of misconduct, reiterating that such behaviour will not be tolerated in the force.