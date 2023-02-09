Two revellers killed, 12 injured after car ploughs into wedding procession

MEERUT A wedding celebration in Meerut’s Bafar village turned tragic when a speeding car rammed into a ‘baraat’ (groom’s procession) on Wednesday night, killing two cousins of the groom and injuring 12 others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the accident, angry wedding guests thrashed the car driver and tried to set the vehicle on fire. However, they were stopped by the police team, which rushed to the spot and sent the dead bodies for post-mortem. The injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital.

Circle officer of Sardhana area, Brijesh Singh, along with Jani police station SHO, also reached the spot after the accident.

The incident took place when Sisaula Khurd-village resident Prabhakar Choudhary was on his way to get married in the Bitauli village of the district. His friends and relatives were dancing outside the banquet hall around 11 pm on Wednesday when the speeding car rammed into the revellers.

The deceased has been identified as -- groom’s cousins Vikas (40), and Varun (18). They succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The other 12 injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}