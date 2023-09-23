Two runways at airport to remain shut on October 17 for maintenance work

Mumbai: The Mumbai airport on Friday announced that both their runways will be non-operational for post-monsoon maintenance work on October 17 from 11am to 5pm. HT Image

“The airlines and other stakeholders have been intimated six months in advance to ensure flight schedules are planned way ahead of time. CSMIA ensures to maintain the highest standard of air travel safety and security,” a spokesperson of the airport said.

Runways 9/27 and 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational for six hours.

“The primary objective of this scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities essential to uphold the airport’s infrastructure. This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON