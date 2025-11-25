Search
Two teenage brothers drown in brick-kiln pit in Rohtas

ByPrasun K Mishra, Sasaram
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 10:42 pm IST

Two brothers drowned in a deep pit near a brick kiln under Dhaudand police station in Rohtas district on Monday, police said

Two brothers drowned in a deep pit near a brick kiln under Dhaudand police station in Rohtas district on Monday, police said.

Police further said that the deceased were identified as Subodh Kumar (14) and Pradeep Kumar (12), sons of Rajesh Pal, a resident of Nawadih village in the adjoining Indrapuri police station area.

Subodh and Pradeep had gone to pick berries on a bicycle in the afternoon. When they did not return by late night, the family began searching for them and later informed Indrapuri police station. Police searched for the boys through the night but found no clue.

On Tuesday morning, the teenagers’ bicycle and clothes were found lying near a deep-water pit close to a brick kiln under Dhaudand police station. Police recovered their bodies with the help of local divers, Assistant SP (Dehri) Atulesh Jha said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the boys had entered the pit to bathe but ventured into deep water and drowned. Police are examining all possible angles. The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem, Jha added.

