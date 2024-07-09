Two youths run over by express train in Odisha

Two people were killed after they were run over by an express train in Balasore district of Odisha late on Monday night when one of them tried to stop the other from jumping in front of the train. Representational image.

Government Railway Police officials on Tuesday said Rakesh Kumar Padhi and his friend Hemant Sahu of Aruhabad village arrived at the Dandaharipur railway level crossing on Monday night when the Puri-Howrah Express was passing by.

Railway gatekeeper Niranjan Behera said just before the express train passed by the level crossing, one of youths riding pillion got down and started running towards the railway tracks.

“As the other youth ran behind to save him, both were mowed down by the express train. Their bodies were dragged for at least 100 metres,” Behera said. “It looked like one of them was trying to throw himself before the train and while the other tried to save him and died.”