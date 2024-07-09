 Two youths run over by express train in Odisha - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two youths run over by express train in Odisha

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Just before the express train passed by the level crossing, one of youths riding pillion got down and started running towards the railway tracks

Two people were killed after they were run over by an express train in Balasore district of Odisha late on Monday night when one of them tried to stop the other from jumping in front of the train.

Representational image.
Representational image.

Government Railway Police officials on Tuesday said Rakesh Kumar Padhi and his friend Hemant Sahu of Aruhabad village arrived at the Dandaharipur railway level crossing on Monday night when the Puri-Howrah Express was passing by.

Railway gatekeeper Niranjan Behera said just before the express train passed by the level crossing, one of youths riding pillion got down and started running towards the railway tracks.

“As the other youth ran behind to save him, both were mowed down by the express train. Their bodies were dragged for at least 100 metres,” Behera said. “It looked like one of them was trying to throw himself before the train and while the other tried to save him and died.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Two youths run over by express train in Odisha
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On