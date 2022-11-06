Two-day ‘Global Alumni Meet-2022’ begins on IIIT-A campus

Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG) of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A), prof Anand Deshpande on Saturday said that many students were making a mark for themselves at national and international levels while bagging many golden opportunities to explore their career goals.

Prof Deshpande expressed these views while inaugurating the two-day annual “Global Alumni Meet-2022” being held in a physical mode at IIIT-A’s Jhalwa campus here.

He also gave a roadmap for alumni through which they could help uplift their alma mater. “Alumni are great role models for current students and are often well placed to offer practical support to students as they start their careers,” he said.

Officiating director, IIIT-A, prof RS Verma said that good relations between institute and -alumni benefit both. “If you support your students in their professional and personal lives through activities such as the facilitation of social and professional networks, preferential access to on-campus expertise and facilities and negotiated benefits with third-party suppliers, they are likely to be your loyal life-long supporters,” he said.

Former director of the institute and the guest of honour, prof P Nagabhushan said that reunions were important as they provide an opportunity to meet each other after so many years. “It also provides a chance for every graduate from the previous years to meet their former teachers. It also helps the alumni to notice various changes through which the college has gone through over the past few years,” he added.

Varun Nair, an alumni from BTech (IT) 2000 batch and currently working as a senior computer scientist at Adobe Inc shared the experiences of the second batch of the institute while another alumni Siddharth of B Tech (EC) 2011 batch and currently working as a Human-centered Machine Learning Researcher in the Human Factors Engineering Lab at Microsoft USA spoke on the importance of building an alumni network. Later, senior alumni were facilitated for their contributions.

