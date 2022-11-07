Two-day IIIT-A alumni meet ends with industry-academia conclave

The first-ever Global Alumni Meet-2022 of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) concluded at its Jhalwa campus on Sunday.

A marathon discussion on industry-academia collaboration took place on the concluding day of the two-day meet. Alumni and faculty members of the institute exchanged their views on the feasibility of working jointly. As a result, several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed in the coming months, informed IIIT-A officials.

Prof Anupam Agarwal, Dean (Alumni Affairs) of IIIT-A said that it is beneficial for an industry as well as an institute to work jointly with shared human resources, infrastructure, lab setup, equipment and facilities.

The industry can take help from an institute for carrying out research and development to solve any technical hurdles, and on the other hand, students and faculty members get a chance to further hone their skills and knowledge in the industry environment by taking up internship opportunities and related projects.

Prof OP Vyas, Dean (Technology and Development) of the institute said that it is a win-win situation for both parties - the companies offer business insights and the students contribute proven methodology and expertise.

While working on industry-sponsored projects at an academic institute, students learn how to make their methodologies tangible in real-life situations. It helps to create employable and industry-ready students, he maintained.

Prof Madhvendra Mishra, Dean (MoUs) said that the main benefit for companies from this cooperation was the access to the latest research results and innovative new methodologies. Companies which do not have a close relationship with the academic community are expected to advance slower. He said that they miss early access to the latest research results and methodologies and then need more time to put these methods into practice.

IIIT-A alumni Soumendra Nath Ray, vice president, Gemini Solutions; Gagan Agrawal, sales leader, IBM Career Education; Gyanveer Singh, founding partner Lex Analytico Consulting Pvt Ltd; Aparmaya Shukla, senior product manager, Nissan Motors; Rohit Srivastava, chief executive officer, Dparth Tech Advisory Private Limited; Praveer Neeraj, associate principal, Larsen and Toubro Infotech; Prabhat Kulratna, director/co-founder of Prosperme Consulting Pvt Ltd also shared their viewpoints over possibilities of working together in their respective expert areas.

