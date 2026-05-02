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Udyan Fort in Kaushambi: Govt nod to restoration of 2,500-year-old ruins

The move is seen as an important step towards preserving one of India’s earliest examples of urban and architectural heritage.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 08:49 pm IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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The historic Udyan Fort in Kaushambi, dating back nearly 2,500 years to the era of the ancient Vatsa Mahajanapada, is set to undergo restoration following official approval, officials said.

A view of the remains of the Udyan Fort in Kaushambi (HT Photo)

The move is seen as an important step towards preserving one of India’s earliest examples of urban and architectural heritage.

Located about 40 km from the Kaushambi district headquarters on the banks of the Yamuna, the fort is associated with King Udyan, the ruler of the Vatsa kingdom—one of the 16 Mahajanapadas of ancient India.

Today, only the ruins of the once-grand structure remain, standing as a reminder of the region’s historical significance.

According to Suresh Nagar, a member of the Indian History Congress—the largest association of professional historians in South Asia— who has researched the site, the fort is believed to be among the earliest man-made forts in India.

It is also linked to the legendary love story of King Udyan and Queen Vasavadatta. Historical accounts describe Udyan as a patron of music who played his veena, named Ghoshavati, on the banks of the Yamuna, with melodies said to attract even animals and birds, Nagar said.

Restoration work on the damaged bastion is expected to begin soon, with officials stating that all efforts will adhere strictly to archaeological conservation standards.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Udyan Fort in Kaushambi: Govt nod to restoration of 2,500-year-old ruins
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Udyan Fort in Kaushambi: Govt nod to restoration of 2,500-year-old ruins
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