UG admissions: Cut-off in Haryana’s top two govt colleges goes past 100%

The department of higher education, Haryana, announced its cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on Saturday. Government College, Hisar, which tops in terms of students’ preference, has fixed its cut-off at 102.2% for non-medical students, 102% in medical and 105.2% in commerce.

Rohtak’s Neki Ram Sharma (NRS) government college, which comes second in terms of students’ preference, has fixed its non-medical cut-off at 102%, medical 100.4% and commerce 104.2%.

At Government College, Faridabad, the cut-off for non-medical students stood at 94.6%, medical 95% and BCom was 100.2%. Dayanand College in Hisar recorded 97.8% cut-off for non-medical students, 89.4% in medical and 103.2% in commerce. Dronacharya government college (DGC), Gurugram, fixed its cut-off for non-medical at 96.2%, 93.8% in medical and 97.6% in commerce.

The higher education department had not uploaded the cut-off list for BA students at the time of filing of the report. As per the higher education department’s portal, as many as 1.96 lakh students have applied to undergraduate courses in 329 colleges across the state.

Of these, 23,879 students preferred Hisar’s government college as their first choice followed by Rohtak’s NRS with 21,871 applicants, Faridabad’s government college with 14,757 applicants, Dayanand College in Hisar was chosen by 14,479 students and 13,860 students preferred Dronacharya government college (DGC) at Gurugram.

Of the applicants, as many as 1.03 lakh (52.67 %) students are male; 93,131 students (47.33%) are female and six are transgender. Of all the applicants, 95.28% students are state’s natives while 4.72% applicants are from other states.

Experts said the first cut-off to undergraduate courses has crossed 100% in various disciplines as more than 13,000 Class-12 Haryana board students secured marks in the bracket of 95-99% and 49,233 in 90-94% this time.

“Students hailing from rural areas get extra weightage of 5%, besides getting marks for NCC and NSS. The second cut-off will also not come down much,” they added.