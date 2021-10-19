ULF claims responsibility for killing migrants in Kashmir

The United Liberation Front (ULF) of J&K has claimed responsibility or the attack on non-local labourers in south Kashmir’s Wanpoh locality on Sunday evening. In a statement circulated on social media, the ULF said the attack was carried out in reprisal as “Hindutva forces have lynched 200 Muslims only in Bihar in last one year”. Umar Wani, spokesman, ULF, in a statement warned non-locals to leave Kashmir. “As already warned all non-local to leave our land or get ready for what they deserve. This was a retaliatory strike,” the statement said.

The ULF and the Resistance Front had earlier also claimed the responsibility for the targeted attack on the civilians and non-locals that took place on October 5. Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir, refused to divulge information about this group. Officials, however, said the group could be a front of some group already operating in Kashmir.