ULFA-I claims responsibility for ambush on army patrol party in Assam

Published on Nov 15, 2022 08:10 PM IST

On Monday morning, an army patrol party was attacked at a forested area in Digboi-PengerI Road at Barapathar during an area domination exercise

A damaged army vehicle after an encounter with militants in a forest in Tinsukia district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Tuesday took responsibility for an ambush on an army patrol party in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday, in which security forces claimed that at least one terrorist was injured.

In a statement emailed to some media houses, the terror outfit said that the ambush, codenamed ‘Operation Lakhipathar’, was undertaken to mark ‘Protest Day’ the terrorist organisation observes on November 28.

On Monday morning, an army patrol party was attacked at a forested area in Digboi-PengerI Road at Barapathar during an area domination exercise. The outfit blasted an improvised explosive device (IED) that damaged an anti-mine Casspir vehicle and nearly 20-30 rounds of ammunition were fired.

While the army claimed that one terrorist was injured in counter offensive, the ULFA-I in its statement maintained that several army personnel sustained injuries in the ambush.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati.

